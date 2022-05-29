Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Rises By 91.1%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 72,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,157. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 9.51%.

In other Heritage Global news, CEO Ross Dove bought 20,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $25,013.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,171,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,423.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Hexner bought 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,186.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 87,310 shares of company stock worth $109,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Heritage Global by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

