Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Decreases By 41.4%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 808,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $$15.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

