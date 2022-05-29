Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Declines By 45.5%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GULTU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 177,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

