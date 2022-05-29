Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 127.5%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,983,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 303,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.91 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.