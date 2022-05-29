Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Expands By 87.0%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,900 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

FMX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. 376,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.