Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Increases By 78.4%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 656,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,826. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

In related news, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 644,986 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.