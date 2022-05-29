Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Expands By 80.8%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 165.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 39.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 856,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 243,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

