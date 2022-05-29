Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Drops By 45.0%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 266.4% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,240,741 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.13.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.19%.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

