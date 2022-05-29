Short Interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Expands By 109.3%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 1,392,402 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 2,670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 1,724,220 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 907,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

NYSE CPUH opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Compute Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.87.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.