Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Decreases By 45.5%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 97,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,109. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,484 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 448,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 470.8% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 303,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

