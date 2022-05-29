Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Declines By 57.7%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 80,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 377,010 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 6.6% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

