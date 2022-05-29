Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rises By 63.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brambles stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXBLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brambles from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Brambles (Get Rating)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

