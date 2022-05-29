Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Expands By 85.7%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 319,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 61,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,009. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.