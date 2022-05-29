Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Drops By 56.1%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

BYM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 92,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,357. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

