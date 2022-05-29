Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Drops By 50.5%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 47.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $19.60. 21,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,590. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

