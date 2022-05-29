Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Declines By 43.0%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 270,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

