Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Drops By 52.8%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 210,291 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 469,450 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 877,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 288,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 334,801 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

