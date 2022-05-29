Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Expands By 131.5%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 456.0 days.
ANDHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
ANDHF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
