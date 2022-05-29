Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will report $235.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.22 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $154.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.75 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

SFT opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

