ShareRing (SHR) One Day Volume Reaches $4.58 Million

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. ShareRing has a market cap of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShareRing has traded flat against the dollar. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShareRing alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,270.72 or 1.00027001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

ShareRing Profile

ShareRing is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShareRing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShareRing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShareRing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShareRing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.