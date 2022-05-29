ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.59.

NOW stock opened at $476.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.59.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

