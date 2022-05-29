Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SERA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 153,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,600. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 15.77.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

