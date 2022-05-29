Sentinel Hits Market Cap of $9.78 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $327,846.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,252,494,184 coins and its circulating supply is 8,964,766,744 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

