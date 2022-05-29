Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Seagen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Seagen by 155.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

SGEN opened at $141.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average is $142.92.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,639 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

