SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SDXEF opened at 0.08 on Wednesday. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.22.

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

