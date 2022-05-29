SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of SDXEF opened at 0.08 on Wednesday. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.22.
SDX Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
