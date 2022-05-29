ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.35 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $16.35 million and $47,181.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,607,070 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

