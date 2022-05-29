Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.30

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.30 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.21 ($0.15). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 12.38 ($0.16), with a volume of 302,453 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,750.09).

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines and antibody medicines to treat unmet needs in cancer and infectious diseases. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1 that is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

