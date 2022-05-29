Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $819,224.35

Scala (XLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $819,224.35 and approximately $2,636.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 624% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.83 or 0.17501409 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00501489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008740 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

