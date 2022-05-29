SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of SBA Communications worth $293,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,539,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $347.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.95. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,149 shares of company stock worth $12,383,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

