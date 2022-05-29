SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $2.91. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $11.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

SBAC traded up $9.11 on Tuesday, hitting $347.56. 658,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,264. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.99 and its 200-day moving average is $339.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after acquiring an additional 307,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after acquiring an additional 156,278 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.