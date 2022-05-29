SB Global Advisers Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)

SB Global Advisers Ltd lowered its stake in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,436 shares during the period. Zhangmen Education makes up about 0.0% of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SB Global Advisers Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Zhangmen Education worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZME opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Zhangmen Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $164.16.

Zhangmen Education ( NYSE:ZME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

