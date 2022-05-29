SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 306,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 151,418 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.77%.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

