SaTT (SATT) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

SaTT (SATT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $80,920.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SaTT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,200.34 or 1.00000802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001714 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.