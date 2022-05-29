Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Down 31.8% This Week

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $699.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.45 or 0.10819096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00506297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.