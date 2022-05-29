Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 386,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEKKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.