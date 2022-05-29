Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 420,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 61.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 121.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 244,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 134,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

OTCMKTS:FTVIU remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.