Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,170,000. Alpha Partners Technology Merger makes up approximately 2.5% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth $24,478,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $3,956,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $24,231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

