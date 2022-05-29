Sandia Investment Management LP Takes $992,000 Position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

VLATU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 227,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,808. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

