Sandia Investment Management LP Takes $1.52 Million Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 149,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XFINU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,050,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000.

Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

