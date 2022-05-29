Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.48% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,594,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,930. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.