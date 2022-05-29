Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 644,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000. Argus Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Shares of ARGUU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Argus Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.