Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,850,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,551,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the third quarter worth $4,393,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS FICVU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Frontier Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.03.
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Investment (FICVU)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.