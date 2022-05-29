Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $2.01 Million in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 199,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPCSU. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

