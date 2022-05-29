Sandia Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 296,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 573,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 14.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 965,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 122,161 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 294,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 39,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 19.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 892,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 142,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCOA stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. 1,645,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,927. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

