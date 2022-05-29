Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,432,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,162,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,411 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsara (IOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.