Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 76.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

