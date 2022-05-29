SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $60.25 million and approximately $24,771.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

