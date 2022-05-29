SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $3,327.10 and $3.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00089650 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000957 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.