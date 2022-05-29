Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGLDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 23,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,151. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

