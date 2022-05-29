Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGLDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 23,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,151. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
