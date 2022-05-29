RS Group (LON:RS1) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,475 ($18.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 932.50 ($11.73) on Wednesday. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 862.50 ($10.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

In other RS Group news, insider Alex Baldock bought 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.57) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($23,666.29).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

